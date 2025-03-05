Howard County schools' approved $1.2 billion 2026 operating budget includes funding for athletic trainers

The Howard County Board of Education approved the FY2026 operating budget Tuesday, which totals $1.257 billion.

The approved budget is $111.9 million more than the 2025 budget, an increase of about 9.7%.

Before approving the budget, the Board of Education added several additional priorities, including funding to hire athletic trainers in all high schools.

The additions come after Howard County teachers, students and parents raised concerns about the safety of student athletes as there are no full-time athletic trainers in the district. Currently, the district contracts less than 10 athletic trainers.

During a public meeting in February, several student athletes advocated for full-time trainers, saying the lack of personnel leaves many games and practices uncovered.

"I'm only able to play because of my athletic trainer. She recognizes my symptoms before I say anything, communicate with my coaches, and has prevented multiple hospital trips for me," said Atholton High School student Grace Dejarnette.

"My son, he wrestled, and his knee was dislocated in a match. He had to use his other leg to pop it back into place because no one was there," Cat Carter said during the meeting.

According to our partners at the Baltimore Banner, a Hammond High School parent sued the district, claiming her son was paralyzed after school staff were unable to provide medical care when he collapsed during basketball practice.

Additonal budget items

The Board of Education added several other priorities, some of which address staffing shortages. The approved budget adds a total of 250 new full-time employees.

The board included a request for additional special needs staffing to meet the demand in elementary schools.

The budget includes additional literacy and math positions and other investments into reading and math instruction. The board also requested more assistant principals to address middle school staffing needs and more human resources, legal and print services staff.

Other added priorities include increased funding for employee raises, expansions to the Innovative Pathways program, a replacement budget system software and some one-time improvements to security, water filtration and other equipment.

The board also addressed the possible impacts of Gov. Wes Moore's proposed 2026 budget, which could include a $5.5 million reduction in state aid, a $2.5 million increase in special education non-public tuition costs and a $6.8 million shift in the reacher retirement system.

"...The Board felt it was also important to leverage the budget request to memorialize some unfunded priorities of the system. The Board's proposal amplifies a commitment to special education services, adding 140 full-time positions," Board of Education Chair Jolene Mosley said.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is expected to present his budget to the county council in April. It includes funding for the school system.

The board of education is expected to pass the final budget in May after the county budget is adopted.