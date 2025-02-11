Howard County parents, educators say a lot is lacking from proposed $1.2 billion school budget

BALTIMORE -- Howard County's school district isn't making any cuts in its proposed budget. But, staff, students and parents say there are still several things lacking.

At Monday's public comment hearing, the head of the county's teachers union -- the Howard County Education Association -- said a proposed budget shouldn't have been released until negotiations on the next contract ended.

Also, there's concern for student athletes' safety, since there are no full-time athletic trainers hired within the school district.

Ongoing negotiations

In more than 700 pages, Howard County Public School System Superintendent Bill Barnes pitched a more than $1.2 billion budget. It has no cuts and adds nearly 70 new positions, including 33 security assistants and 35 special education positions.

This proposed budget is also more than $74 million higher than the previous one.

While he's still at the negotiating table with the Board of Education, Howard County Education Association president Benjamin Schmitt said the union is still trying to get higher and more competitive salary -- as well as a higher cost of living adjustment, or COLA.

For the 2024-2025 school year, the Howard County Education Association managed to get a three-year contract that solidified benefits and new protections. It also raised the minimum salary to $60,000 with a 2.5% COLA increase.

However, the salary raise is only effective for one year.

Schmitt on Tuesday said negotiations have been better this go around, but, state and federal funding uncertainty has been a struggle.

"[That uncertainty] vacuums a lot of the air out of what we need to be worried about right now," Schmitt said. "We can't be worried about the state budget until we have an adopted budget from our Board of Education that goes to county government."

Schmitt said the next negotiation meeting is Friday.

The need for athletic trainers

A number of students, mostly athletes at HCPSS' various high schools, advocated for full-time athletic trainers. Right now, HCPSS only contracts less than ten athletic trainers.

The low number leaves many games and practices uncovered. Parents also voiced concerns at the public hearing.

"My son, he wrestled, and his knee was dislocated in a match. He had to use his other leg to pop it back into place because no one was there," Cat Carter said.

Students who testified say getting full-time athletic trainers is a matter of student safety.

"I'm only able to play because of my athletic trainer. She recognizes my symptoms before I say anything, communicate with my coaches, and has prevented multiple hospital trips for me," said Atholton High School student Grace Dejarnette.

Other concerns and what's next

Another hot topic at Monday's hearing was the addition of security assistants. Some said it's sorely needed, while others are concerned of the negative impact it could have on marginalized students.

HCPSS has created a survey to gather public comment through Feb. 17. You can find that here.

There is a work session scheduled for 1 p.m. on Feb. 20.

The Board of Education is slated to adopt the budget on Feb. 27. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will present his office's budget in April, and Howard County Council is expected to adopt it by May.