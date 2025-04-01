Howard County Executive proposes $367 million 2026 budget to fund, education, infrastructure projects

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball submitted his proposed $367 million 2026 budget to the county council this week.

The 2026 Capital Improvement Plan contributes funding to education, public safety, flood control, community facilities, infrastructure and transportation in the county.

The projects will be funded through $79.4 million in bonds, $74.8 million in pay-as-you-go funding and several low-interest loans, grants and other sources, Ball said.

"This proposed capital budget has been developed to carefully balance Howard County's fiscal obligations, preserve our AAA bond rating, and meet the growing needs of our residents, businesses, and visitors," Ball said in a statement. "Despite uncertainty at the state and federal level, we continue to plan responsibly and make key investments that ensure an excellent quality of life for all."

Funding education in Howard County

County Executive Ball's proposed budget fully funds the Board of Education's budget request with a recommendation of $100.6 million in local and state funding.

The funding would include $66.7 million from the county and $33 million in anticipated state aid, according to Ball.

The Howard County Board of Education approved its $1.257 billion 2026 operating budget in early March, which included funding to hire athletic trainers in all high schools, add 250 new full-time employees and increase pay for employees.

County Executive Ball's budget prioritizes safety, infrastructure and maintenance across Howard County school facilities. More than $35 million will be used to support renovations and HVAC replacements. The funds will also be used to secure every high school with a single point of entry to increase student safety.

According to Ball, $12.6 million will be used to address electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems at Oakland Mills Middle School and expand capacity at the school. $6.7 million will be used to renovate Dunloggin Middle School and expand capacity.

Another $6.7 million will be used for roof replacements and maintenance, and $5.4 million will be used for technology investments, playground equipment and classroom relocation projects.

The board of education is expected to pass the final budget in May after the county budget is adopted.

Under the proposed budget, Howard County Community College (HCC) will get $5 million in County funding, $3.6 million in HCC funding and $11.9 million in state aid for the construction of the new Workforce Development and Trades Center. Another $1 million will support other renovations.

Ball said $5 million in state funds, which are currently being held for contingency, will be used to support planning and design efforts of a new Howard County Library in Columbia.

Public safety in Howard County

The proposed 2026 budget includes $2.5 million for renovations at the State Armory in Ellicott City that would transform the site into a training, safety and health facility.

The budget would also fund the design and permit costs for a new fire station in North Columbia and fire water protection systems.

Another $3.2 million was set aside for renovations at the Howard County Detention Center, including a new mental health unit and security updates. $1.9 million will be used to upgrade CCTV and projects at fire and police stations.

"In Howard County, our residents shouldn't only be safe, but they should feel safe. These investments help build on collective efforts to prioritize public safety and enhancing our commitment to building a safe community," said Ball.

Funding flood control, infrastructure projects

Howard County Executive Ball included $23.2 million in his proposed 2026 budget to continue the Ellicott City Safe and Sound Plan.

The initiative has removed more than 100,000 pounds of debris from waterways in and around Ellicott City since it launched in 2018, following devastating floods in 2011, 2016 and 2018.

The plan has addressed flooding in the Tiber-Hudson Watershed by facilitating two major flood mitigation projects.

Ball's proposed budget also includes another $500,000 to restore vulnerable watersheds throughout the county.

Another $12.6 million will be used to replace the outlet structures of some existing stormwater management ponds. According to Ball, 82 of the county's 187 ponds are in critical condition.

To address water delivery, sewer collections and distribution systems, $61 million will be allocated to the county's Department of Public Works (DPW) for maintenance and upgrades. Another $670,000 will be used to ensure DPW complies with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's lead and copper rule changes.

The budget includes $11 million for IT infrastructure upgrades, AI tools in some county departments and expansion of the fiber network.

"These investments will yield long-term benefits to enhance efficiency and accessibility for our residents across our County Government platforms," said Ball.