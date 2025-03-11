Maryland House passes modified Blueprint education bill

Maryland's House of Delegates voted along party lines to change parts of Gov. Wes Moore's plan for the Blueprint for Maryland's Future education plan without most of those proposed spending cuts, according to The Baltimore Banner.

Democratic leaders said their version protects a long-term education plan that's starting to pay off during a crucial time for public schools, the Banner reports.

The Banner says the legislation no longer carries some of the reforms sought by Moore, including a multi-year pause on a plan to increase planning time for teachers. Delegates opted for only a one-year pause instead.

The legislation includes programs to recruit and better train teachers, according to the Banner, and state delegates rejected proposed cuts to funding for community schools.

The Banner says state delegates also rejected Moore's proposed cuts to planned increased per-pupil funding for students in poverty and those learning English, and freezing funding levels for community schools, which offer extra services to students and their families in high-poverty neighborhoods.

Maryland's Senate is expected to move its version of Moore's bill later this week...

What is the Blueprint?

The Blueprint became law in 2021 after the General Assembly overrode a veto of the bill by former Gov. Larry Hogan. The Kirwan Commission was formed in 2016 and worked for three years to develop the Blueprint based on best practices to help the state's poorest schools.

The education plan sought to bolster spending in high-concentration poverty schools and uplift students who need additional services to succeed in underserved districts.

Rally for education

In February, education advocates, to the tune of "Our Children Can't Wait," gathered in front of the Maryland State House to rally against proposed rollbacks to the state's education Blueprint.

The state is facing a $3 billion deficit and Gov. Wes Moore's proposal includes restructuring how the state funds education and its Blueprint for Our Future plan.

The 10-year education plan is fully funded through fiscal year 2027 but would cause a $1.1 billion deficit in 2028.

There are several bills before the General Assembly to reform education spending, including the Excellence in Maryland Public Schools Act. This dually sponsored bill in both the House and Senate calls for the changes Moore outlined in his budget.

Department of Education cutting workforce

CBS News reports that the nation's Department of Education announced it is eliminating its workforce by nearly 50%.

The department said affected staff would be placed on leave starting Friday, March 21, and will receive full pay and benefits until June 9, in addition to severance and retirement benefits, according to CBS News.

According to the Education Department, the agency's workforce is being slashed from 4,133 workers to about 2,183. The reductions include 259 employees who accepted the Trump administration's deferred resignation agreement, CBS News reports.