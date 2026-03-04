Woman caught on camera in Maryland home break-ins sentenced to 5 years

A Maryland woman who was caught on camera breaking into multiple homes in three counties was sentenced to five years in prison for the offenses in Anne Arundel County, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

Shannon Gough, 43, was also charged with breaking into homes in Howard and Queen Anne's counties.

She pleaded guilty to the Anne Arundel County burglary in mid February and was sentenced to five years in jail and five years of probation. She was also ordered to pay $2,333 in restitution, court officials said.

"There is a profound impact that property crimes have on a person's sense of security in their home. The loss greatly exceeds the value of the items taken when those items are irreplaceable, like the family heirloom necklace, and the engagement ring and wedding band that was stolen in this case," said Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess.

Court records show that Gough's case was vacated in Howard County, and she was ordered to pay restitution. The case in Queen Anne's County is still open, records show.

Home break-ins caught on camera

Gough was charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft and destruction of property in connection with the string of home break-ins. On more than one occasion, she was captured on video during the break-ins.

In Anne Arundel County, police connected her to a break-in that occurred on Sept. 17, 2025, in the 100 block of Jennings Road in Severna Park.

Howard County police said she burglarized two homes in September 2025, one in the 3600 block of Blue Hill Court and another in the 5200 block of Kerger Road. Charging documents from Howard County allege that Gough mostly stole jewelry and electronics.

Nearly a month after her arrest, Gough was also charged with breaking into a home in Queen Anne's County.

Deputies said she burglarized a home on Bayside Drive by breaking in through a window. She allegedly stole a small amount of money from the home before fleeing.