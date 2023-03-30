Maryland holds Pro Day for football players

BALTIMORE -- WJZ was in College Park for the University of Maryland's "Pro Day."

On Pro Day, draft-eligible Maryland Terrapins were allowed to showcase their skills in front of NFL evaluators.

There were 63 scouts from 31 teams were on hand to watch the workouts.

Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett is one to watch. There were many eyes on him because he is likely an early round pro-pick.

He discussed with reporters his performance for the scouts.

"I felt I checked any boxes that I had to answer left for the scouts and the teams," Jarrett said. "I came out with smooth, fast, got in and out of my breaks, caught the ball well. So, I think it went well."

It wasn't all college kids. Former Ravens tight end Nick Boyle worked out as a long-snapper, looking for a way to continue his career after the Ravens released him in January."