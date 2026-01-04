Maryland hikers challenged to log 250 miles at state parks in 2026

The Maryland Park Services is challenging hikers and nature enthusiasts to a healthy activity, the "Miles for Maryland" Trail Challenge, to celebrate America's 250th anniversary in 2026.

Throughout the year, Marylanders are encouraged to log 250 miles at any of the 80 state parks over the calendar year.

"If you are in the Baltimore area, that might be here at Patapsco Valley or Gunpowder Falls State Parks, or you could go anywhere throughout the state, from Garrett County in Western Maryland to the shore to Southern Maryland," said Melissa Boyle Acuti, with the Maryland Park Service.

Those interested can participate individually or as a team. They can also register and track their miles here.

"It is a very self-guided challenge, so if you want to do a lot of miles, and you want to do it individually, you certainly can, or you can do this with a team, which can be your family or your friends, to add up those 250 miles," Acuti said.

And while you are hiking or observing, the state parks urge participants to share their experiences.

"We want you to take a lot of pictures while you are on the trails," Acuti said.