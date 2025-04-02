Baltimore County student athlete breaks her high school's shot put record

We Needed This: A Dulaney High school student has become the current Shot Put record-holder

We Needed This: A Dulaney High school student has become the current Shot Put record-holder

A student athlete at Dulaney High School is busy 'putting' records in their place.

Her name is Kimani Dennis, and in February, she broke the school's shot put record, which stood for more than 30 years.

"So, as my warm-up, I start by pushing the shot put down to the ground, so I can keep– it helps me work with keeping the shot put on my neck and like, having the right angle," Dennis, a junior at Dulaney High School, explained.

In February, Dennis competed in the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) 3A Central Regional Meet.

She threw for 37' 6" to eclipse the mark set by Stephanie Caples of 35' 11" back in 1991.

Dennis' throw not only allowed her to take first place in the event and set her up for a run at the upcoming state title, but it also represented a two-foot improvement on her best throw to date.

"It's a major accomplishment, because the past 34 years before, you couldn't do that," said Christina Donall Lebovitz, coach of Dulaney High School's Track & Field Throws team.

After reading about Dennis' record-breaking moment on Facebook, Caples reached out to Coach Donall Lebovitz and flew back home to Baltimore to meet the young athlete.

"It was huge. I was excited. I was cheering as if I knew her," said Stephanie Caples, who is an alumna of Dulaney High School.

"I knew at that moment I had to meet this girl," Caples added.

For the first time, Dennis and Caples, the original record-holder, met on the same field they played on nearly 34 years apart. WJZ was there to capture the heartfelt moment.

"I wanted to pass the torch," Caples said. "That made me excited, oh my gosh, somebody has broken this record, and who knows how long she holds it. At our field events, we've got some women doing the darn thing out there, and Miss Kimani is doing that."

"I didn't expect her to like, try and meet me," Dennis said. "Also, when I heard that she went, that she reached out to my coach and wanted to meet me, I was very open to it. I was really excited."

"I wanted to make sure that she knew that: One, people are watching, people know. Other little girls out there may say, 'I could do that too one day,' just because she did it," explained Caples. "And hopefully, if they see this, this might be something they aspire to."

According to Caples, their story isn't just about them, it's about all female athletes around the world aspiring to be better every day.

"There has been a big surge in women's sports over the years," Caples said. "And so, I'm proud to see that, and I think it's important for us to continue to recognize women that are doing things of excellence."

"You didn't even set out to be somebody that was going to change the game and be a world changer, but you are. You are of greatness," Caples added.

Because every 'shot' made is why women can 'put' themselves and others on the front line of history.