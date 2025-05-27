Prosecution rests in trial for teen accused of deadly Maryland high school shooting

The prosecution rested its case Tuesday in the trial for a 16-year-old accused of shooting a teen in a Maryland high school bathroom.

Jaylen Prince, 16, is being charged as an adult for the fatal shooting of Warren Grant at Joppatowne High School on Sept. 6, 2024

Prosecutors wrapped up their arguments on the fifth day of the trial after jurors heard from students, staff, investigators and neighbors.

Digital forensics shows proof of gun purchase

On Tuesday, digital forensics expert Heather Marsh said Prince's cell phone proved that the teen bought a gun about three weeks before the fatal shooting.

According to Marsh, text messages between Prince and a contact known as "Baby Face" show that the two arranged the purchase of a gun on August 12. After that, Prince sent Baby Face $700 on CashApp.

In the following days, Prince took several photos of a P80 Hornady 9mm gun. Some of the photos show him holding the gun, Marsh testified.

Gun seen in photos match bullets at crime scene

Corporal Brad Ghaner testified that the gun in the photos matched the type of bullets that were found at the scene and the ones recovered from under Prince's mattress during a search.

Those bullets also matched the type of casings recovered from the scene and the bullets recovered from Grant's body during his autopsy.

The defense argued that just because the bullets matched does not mean the bullet came from the pack found in Prince's home.

Jurors also learned Tuesday that Prince made a number of searches on his phone about types of guns, gun accessories, and CashApp. Those included searches about hollow point bullets, which Ghaner testified are more dangerous than standard bullets.

After the state rested its case, the defense requested that Prince's charges be reduced, arguing that the state did not prove premeditation. The judge ultimately denied the request.

Firearm not recovered after school shooting

The gun that was used in the shooting at Joppatowne High has still not been recovered by law enforcement.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said a state law about interrogating minors prevented law enforcement from finding the firearm.

A county detective who reviewed Ring doorbell video from a neighbor testified about hearing Prince say, "Toss that f******* gun in the water, real s***" as he was on the phone after the shooting.

Students testify argument over girl prompted school shooting

During Prince's trial, some of his classmates testified that an argument over a girl may have led to the fatal shooting.

A student who said he was a close friend of Prince testified about seeing Prince flirting with Grant's girlfriend. He later told Prince that Grant said to stay away from the girl, which he said seemed to agitate him.

Another student recalled how Grant told him to take a video when he and Prince began arguing in a bathroom.

The video captured Prince saying, "I am going to kill you" before he pulled something from his backpack.

Principal testifies about Prince's fights and absences

According to Joppatowne High School Principal Melissa Williams, Prince had a history of getting into trouble and had more than 100 absences during the 2023-24 school year.

Williams said the day of the shooting was the fourth school day, but it was the first day of the year that Prince showed up to school.

She recalled telling Prince to see about getting a locker, as it was against school policy to carry a backpack around all day.