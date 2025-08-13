A few more storms possible across Maryland Thursday

Patchy fog will start to develop tonight as humidity stays high, and it's going to feel muggy with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 60s to low 70s. A few stray showers could linger, but most of the steady rain will wind down after sunset.

Thursday stays warm and sticky, with highs pushing near 90 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will fire up again as a cold front moves through, and some of those storms could bring heavy downpours and gusty winds before things start to quiet down later in the evening.

By Friday, you'll notice a big difference — drier air moves in from the north, knocking humidity down and bringing highs back into the 80s under brighter skies. It will feel much more comfortable heading into the weekend.

Saturday looks pleasant, with comfortable humidity and highs in the 80s, but the break from the heat won't last long. By Sunday and Monday, the mugginess returns, along with highs in the low-to-mid 90s and heat index values near 100.

Also worth watching — strengthening Tropical Storm Erin is forecast to make a close pass to the North Carolina coast early next week. While it's not expected to have a direct impact on Maryland's weather, it will increase the risk of dangerous rip currents at Maryland and Delaware beaches beginning this weekend and continuing into early next week.

Another cold front early next week will bring another round of storms followed by a stretch of cooler, less humid weather by midweek. Even with that cooldown, any storms through early next week could still pack a punch with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.