3 cats dead, woman injured in Harford County house fire

A woman was injured, and her three cats died during a house fire in Harford County Thursday morning, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire occurred inside a home in the 600 block of Linden Lane in Havre De Grace, fire officials said.

A 66-year-old woman told firefighters that she heard a "pop" and saw a flash of fire after turning on her oxygen concentrator in the living room.

The woman was able to escape through the front door of the home, and a neighbor called 911 after seeing the flames, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.

The woman was treated and taken to Shock Trauma, where she is listed in guarded condition, officials said.

The woman's three cats died due to the fire, and her home is considered a complete loss, according to fire officials.

Three cats died and a woman was injured in a Harford County House Fire, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal's Office. OSFM

Harford County house fires

There have been several fires reported so far this year in Harford County.

In February, two people died, and a civilian and a police officer were injured when a fire broke out at a house in Aberdeen.

When firefighters responded to the 100 block of Darlington Avenue, they found a 77-year-old man outside directing them to a house that was engulfed in flames. Two of the man's family members died from the fire.

The man and a police officer were both taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation, crews said. Officials said wind gusts contributed to the fast spread of the fire.

In March, a firefighter was injured and six people were displaced after a fire in Edgewood.

One man escaped the fire by jumping from his second-floor balcony, crews said. He was hospitalized after suffering burns to his body.

In May, an elderly couple died after their home in Joppa caught fire. The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Both victims, later identified as 82-year-old Cliff Long and 81-year-old Miriam Long, were found inside the home, fire crews said.

According to data from the U.S. Fire Administration, there have been a total of 32 deaths from house fires in Maryland in 2025. In 2024, 45 house fire fatalities were reported.