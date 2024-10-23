Harford County detective charged after alleged sexual abuse of children

BALTIMORE -- Ryan Christopher Hall, 50, a detective with the Harford County Sheriff's Office is facing charges after allegedly sexually abusing two young children, according to police.

Hall was a senior deputy detective who worked for the Harford County Sheriff's Office for 27 years, and was assigned to the Domestic Violence Unit.

In an interview, Hall confessed to installing cameras inside a bedroom and bathroom of a home used to produce child pornography. Detectives said they recovered photos and video of the two abuse victims.

According to charging documents, Hall possessed thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

Hall faces two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of continuing course of conduct with a child, 10 counts of child pornography filming in sex act, and other charges.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Detective Jacob Street at the Carroll County Advocacy and Investigation Center at 410-386-3640.