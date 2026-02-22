Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declares State of Emergency for winter storm impacts

A State of Emergency has been declared in Maryland due to the impact of a winter storm that is bringing a wintry mix of rain and snow across the state.

Maryland leaders are warning of treacherous travel conditions overnight, especially along the Eastern Shore, where there is a blizzard warning.

Officials say power outages, along with snowy and slick roads are possible into Monday.

Many schools and universities have canceled or delayed classes on Monday.

"The safety of Marylanders comes first and this storm has the potential to produce life-threatening conditions across large parts of the state," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said. "Stay off the roads, check on your neighbors, and listen to local authorities. Please be vigilant and take this storm seriously to protect yourself and your loved ones."

Winter weather in Maryland

Much of Maryland is under a Winter Storm Warning into Monday as a Coastal Nor'easter brings heavy bands of snow up the East Coast.

Parts of the Eastern Shore are under Blizzard warnings, with the potential for whiteout conditions, low visibility and between 10 to 14 inches of snow.

Closer to Baltimore, there could be between three and five inches of snow. However, with temperatures dipping into the 20s into Monday morning, some of that snow could freeze to the roads and highways.

The worst of the conditions will be Sunday night into Monday morning, as roads may become slick and dangerous as the storm intensifies.