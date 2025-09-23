Maryland governor "heartbroken" after military son of Mission BBQ founder dies during training flight

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said he is "heartbroken" after Andrew Kraus, the son of Bill Kraus, co-founder of Mission BBQ, which opened its first restaurant in Glen Burnie, was one of four service members who died during a flight training on September 17.

Chief warrant officer Kraus, 39, along with chief warrant officers Andrew Cully and sergeants Donavon Scott and Jadalyn Good were killed when the military helicopter they were on crashed near Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, the Army confirmed.

Kraus joined the Army in 2017 and has supported multiple training missions and deployed in support of contingency response operations, according to CBS News.

"Dawn and I are heartbroken to hear that Andrew Kraus, the son of Mission BBQ co-founder Bill Kraus, died alongside three other service members during a flight training," Moore stated. "Mission BBQ began here in Maryland, rooting their values in service and community. Our entire state mourns alongside the Kraus family."

Dawn and I are heartbroken to hear that Andrew Kraus, the son of Mission BBQ co-founder Bill Kraus, died alongside three other service members during a flight training.



Mission BBQ began here in Maryland, rooting their values in service and community. Our entire state mourns… — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) September 23, 2025

Their mission

The soldiers were part of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, an elite team that does nighttime missions, when their MH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed while on a routine flight training at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 17, according to CBS News.

Their regiment's mission is to organize, equip, and employ Army special operations aviation forces around the world, the Army's website says.

"Known as Night Stalkers, these soldiers are recognized for their proficiency in nighttime operations," the website said. "They are highly trained and ready to accomplish the very toughest missions in all environments, anywhere in the world, day or night, with unparalleled precision."

Mission BBQ blossomed in Maryland

Mission BBQ opened its first restaurant in Glen Burnie, Maryland, on September 11, 2011, a decade after the tragic events of September 11, 2001.

The franchise -- founded by Bill Kraus and Steve "Newt" Newton -- supports the military and gives back to the first responders and service members.

What started in Glen Burnie has expanded to 21 locations across Maryland.

"Ten years after our world changed forever, in some small way we wanted to change it back," the founders wrote on their website. "As the founders of MISSION BBQ, we strive every day to remind everyone what makes Our Country great—its heroes."