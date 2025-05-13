Gov. Moore will sign 170 bills into Maryland law, covering abortion access, reckless driving, and more

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will sign 170 bills into law on Tuesday, covering abortion access, reckless driving, environmental responsibility, and more.

Here's a look at some of the bills that will become law.

Improving the Chesapeake Bay water quality

The Chesapeake Bay Legacy Act (HB 506) aims to improve the bay's water quality while driving economic growth in the region.

The act supports farmers in developing more efficient farming methods and improves oyster aquaculture.

It also introduces the Maryland Leaders in Environmentally Engaged Farming program and establishes water quality trading credits for oyster restoration projects.

Recently, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation said it was concerned about the Trump administration's plans to propose budget cuts to the NOAA, a decision which could jeopardize bay restoration progress.

Environmental responsibility

Moore will also sign SB 901, which aims to increase recycling rates, reduce waste, and promote the use of sustainable packaging.

The law requires producers to submit a five-year plan by July 2028, establish goals for recycled content and recycling rates, and conduct statewide needs assessments every decade.

Reproductive healthcare funding

The Public Health Abortion Grant Program (HB 930) will establish a dedicated fund to improve access to abortion care services in Maryland, particularly for those with limited financial resources.

Administered by the Maryland Department of Health, the program will provide grants to eligible organizations that provide or fund abortion services, with at least 90% of appropriated funds going directly to grants.

The program also includes confidentiality protections for staff, practitioners, and individuals receiving service.

Abortion has been a popular topic among Maryland voters. In January, Gov. Moore signed a proclamation enshrining access to abortion into the state's constitution after voters approved ballot question 1 in the 2024 election.

Reckless driving

Senate Bill 590, the Sergeant Patrick Kepp Act, amends Maryland's motor vehicle laws to strengthen penalties for reckless, negligent, and aggressive driving.

The bill is named after a Montgomery County Police officer who was paralyzed after being struck by a reckless driver.

In addition, the measure adjusts Maryland's driver point system, assigning 2 points for negligent driving and 6 points for speeding 30 mph or more over the limit.

It also expands the definition of aggressive driving to include behaviors such as disobeying traffic control devices, unsafe passing, and failing to yield to pedestrians.

Maryland has made other efforts to ramp up traffic enforcement. In May, the penalties for speed camera violations in work zones increased to $80, with a tiered system penalizing offenders based on how much faster they are going beyond the speed limit.

The full list of bills expected to be signed are available here.