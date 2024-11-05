Maryland voters weigh in on abortion rights with ballot Question 1

Voters heading to the polls and those who have voted early will decide Maryland ballot Question 1, which asks voters if the state should protect abortion rights.

The constitutional amendment would codify reproductive freedom and protect access to abortion in the state.

The amendment would also protect patients and healthcare providers from any criminal charges imposed by abortion bans in other states.

Abortion is already legal in Maryland, despite a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and leave abortion laws to individual states.

What is Maryland Ballot Question 1?

The ballot question language, which does not explicitly mention the word "abortion," clarifies that the amendment protects the "ability to make and effectuate decisions to prevent, continue, or end" a pregnancy.

If passed, the measure would guarantee the right to reproductive freedom in the state constitution, including access to birth control.

Abortion in Maryland

Abortion rights has been a hot-button issue during the 2024 election season, with local candidates and community groups weighing in on the ballot question.

During an hour-long debate in October, Maryland U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks criticized her opponent Larry Hogan for vetoing a 2022 bill that would have expanded abortion rights.

In response, Hogan said he supports abortion rights and said Alsobrooks' comments did not accurately reflect his position.

The Maryland Family Institute urged Marylanders to vote against the ballot question in a letter sent in January. On the other side, supporters of the measure launched a "Vote Yes" campaign in January, urging residents to vote for the amendment.