Could planned federal funding cuts jeopardize Maryland's Chesapeake Bay restoration plans?

The Trump administration's plans to propose budget cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) could jeopardize efforts to restore the health of Maryland's Chesapeake Bay, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF).

According to the CBF, the administration's potential budget cuts would slash NOAA's total budget by $1.7 billion, from $6.1 billion to $4.5 billion. It would also reduce funding for the National Marine Fisheries Service by approximately 30 percent.

How would the cuts affect the Chesapeake Bay?

The proposed budget plan would significantly reduce NOAA's financial support and scientific leadership for Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts.

Under the plan, the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS), which currently operates with a budget of $1.1 billion, would be reduced to $789.3 million in fiscal year 2026 under the planned budget.

The NMFS houses NOAA's Chesapeake Bay Office, which leads science initiatives across the region and works closely with the EPA's Chesapeake Bay Program on restoration efforts, according to the CBF.

How does NOAA serve bay restoration efforts?

According to the CBF, NOAA's Bay Office provides the science and technology needed to protect oysters, blue crabs, striped bass, and their habitats. NOAA's research also helps to protect homes and businesses from flooding and storms due to climate change, the CBF said.

"NOAA's science is critical for restoring oyster reefs, managing commercially important fisheries like blue crabs, and protecting our region's homes and businesses from climate change," said Alison Prost, Senior Vice President for Programs at CBF.

NOAA's Bay Office also administers the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) environmental literacy program, the CBF noted. The program provides funding for locally relevant environmental education projects for K-12 audiences, per NOAA.

"NOAA has helped connect countless students with the world around them, from paddling a canoe to walking through the marsh or using state-of-the-art scientific tools to measure local water quality," Prost said. "These programs help prepare students to solve the complex problems of tomorrow. Environmental education is a smart investment for the future, not just a line item to delete from the budget."

According to state leaders, the Chesapeake Bay has a major impact on Maryland's economy.

The state's shellfish aquaculture has an estimated economic impact of more than $13 million annually, according to the Department of Natural Resources.