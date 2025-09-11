$19,000 in Pokémon trading cards stolen from Maryland game store, police seek suspects

Nearly $19,000 in Pokémon trading cards were stolen from a game store in Carroll County, according to Maryland State Police.

Deputies are searching for two suspects in the theft, while store owners believe they may be connected to robberies at other local businesses.

Maryland game store robbery

Deputies said the theft at Storm Crow Games in Eldersburg was reported on September 6, around 7 p.m.

The store owner told police that multiple collections of the popular trading cards were stolen. They had an expected value of $19,000, deputies said.

On Thursday, deputies said they are working to identify two men. One was described as wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and white shoes. The other man was wearing a black hoodie that read, "Crooks Castles" on the front with blue jeans, deputies said.

In a social media post, the store said they believed the suspects were involved in robberies at similar businesses in Bel Air, Ellicott City and Reisterstown. However, neither state police nor Howard County police confirmed that the cases are connected.

Howard County police told WJZ a shoplifting incident was reported at Time Warp Games in Ellicott City after two suspects stole video games.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 410-386-3000 or email ethan.wheeler@maryland.gov.

Pokémon card craze

Pokémon trading cards have become a coveted collectible in recent years, with some selling for upwards of $1,000.

The cards, which depict characters from the 1990 animated show, used to retail for about $3 to $5 when they first debuted.

A competitor holds a deck containing a Snorlax card while playing Pokémon cards. John Keeble / Getty Images

In mid-August, a trading car store in Detroit experienced a similar burglary where thieves took nearly $5,000 in cards, CBS News Detroit reported.

In Japan, fast food giant McDonald's ended its Happy Meal campaign after resellers bought the meals and threw out the food to get their hands on the included Pokémon cards.

According to McDonald's, the meals, intended for children, included a Pokémon toy and a card. The items sold out in a day, Japanese media reported.