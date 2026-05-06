Maryland lawmakers demand answers from Air Force about jet fuel spill at Joint Base Andrews, citing lack of transparency

Maryland lawmakers are asking the Air Force to answer questions about a 32,000-gallon jet fuel spill on Joint Base Andrews that prompted an investigation and clean-up effort.

State delegates wrote a letter to Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, claiming there has been a lack of transparency surrounding the leak.

Leaders said the leak resulted in 20,000 gallons of fuel being released, contaminating the soil outside the base at the waters of nearby Piscataway Creek.

The lawmakers raised concerns about what they called a delay in the Air Force providing "full information" to the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE).

According to their letter, the Air Force's "failure to promptly notify for many weeks prevented MDE from implementing measures to minimize the spread of the contamination."

WJZ has reached out to the Air Force for comment.

In mid-April, base officials said federal agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and National Response Center, were notified of the leak and mitigation efforts were initiated.

Joint Base Andrews jet fuel leak

The 32,000-gallon leak occurred between January and March, according to MDE officials. The jet fuel leaked from a refueling system, which has since been shut down, officials said.

The leak was discovered by staff on the base who saw a visible sheen and smelled fuel coming from Piscataway Creek, officials said.

A contractor is working to clean up the leak and investigate the cause of the system failure, according to MDE. The agency said in April that drinking water was not impacted.

"The installation continues to work closely with regulatory partners to ensure all appropriate steps are taken to address the release and protect surrounding waterways and ecosystems," officials said in April. "The base is also coordinating with public health agencies to ensure the safety and well-being of the base populace and surrounding communities."

Maryland lawmakers push for transparency

Maryland lawmakers listed several questions for Sec. Meink about the status of the containment efforts, the current systems used to detect fuel leaks, and measures to prevent future incidents.

"Legacy pollution from Joint Base Andrews has already resulted in PFAS contamination in Piscataway Creek and the surrounding area, and this fuel spill adds to existing environmental stressors affecting the watershed," lawmakers said. "The release has the potential to cause further ecological harm to the Piscataway Creek, which flows into the Potomac River, a key Chesapeake Bay tributary."

The lawmakers included the following questions and requested a briefing and written response: