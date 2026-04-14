32,000-gallon jet fuel leak at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland sparks investigation

An investigation is underway after 32,000 gallons of jet fuel leaked at the U.S. Air Force's Joint Base Andrews in Maryland between January and March, according to the State Department of the Environment (MDE).

Officials said the leak came from a refueling system, which has since been isolated and shut down.

A contractor, Clean Harbors, is working to clean up the leak and investigate the cause of the system failure, MDE officials said.

Some of the fuel reached Piscataway Creek, which leads into the Potomac River, according to MDE. However, officials said there is no threat to drinking water as the intake pipes are located upstream.

Officials from the base said the leak was discovered when installation staff saw a visible sheen and smelled fuel odors on Piscataway Creek within the boundaries of the base on March 23.

Leaders on the base said staff and federal agencies, including the National Response Center and Environmental Protection Agency, were notified of the leak, and mitigation measures were initiated.

"The installation continues to work closely with regulatory partners to ensure all appropriate steps are taken to address the release and protect surrounding waterways and ecosystems," officials said in a statement. "The base is also coordinating with public health agencies to ensure the safety and well-being of the base populace and surrounding communities."

MDE is still working to assess the full impact of the leak on local waterways by collecting water and soil samples.

"While Maryland values its deep ties to federal defense installations across the state, contaminating Maryland's land and water is unacceptable," Secretary of the Environment Serena Mcilwain said. "The state and the local community deserve answers and a robust response."