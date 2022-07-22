Food insecurity in Maryland has quadrupled since December, study shows

HALETHORPE -- A recent study conducted by the Maryland Food Bank is showing astronomical rises in need throughout the state for families struggling with food insecurity.

The study has led to big budgeting changes as the food bank gears up for a busy year on the heels of national inflation, with the pantry expecting to buy more than double the amount of food than it has in years past.

"We would buy about 12 million pounds of food, which is still a lot, and pay 45 cents per pound," Maryland Food Bank Executive Vice President Meg Kimmel said. "Next year in our budget we have budgeted for 25 million pounds of food, so double the amount at double the cost--88 cents per pound versus 45 cents pre-pandemic level."

The study broke down the state's needs into percentages. Among the findings was the percentage of Maryland families reporting food insecurity has quadrupled over the past several months, rising from 8% in December to 32% last month.

"People who are working, making two incomes, they were okay, but no longer are okay and need to seek out assistance," Kimmel said.

This represents the first year the Food Bank has done this type of data collection because it's the first time they have seen such drastic spikes in demand for assistance. They plan to continue it, though, to improve their ability to serve Maryland families.

"It's a digest," Kimmel said. "It takes a bunch of different looks at food insecurity and that's what's needed right now to get real-time actionable data."

Margaret Hollman runs Liberty Food Pantry, which serves the community three times a month. On Friday, she was at the Food Bank picking up produce, but she routinely stops by to get meat, milk, juices, pasta—anything she thinks families in need might want as they "shop" for groceries at the food distribution site.

Hollman said lines have been long lately with people showing up as early as 6:30 a.m. for a 10 a.m. distribution.

"We had lots of people coming which was bad because of the humidity, but they came because of their need," Hollman said.

She wants Marylanders and families who are struggling to make ends meet to know that they are not alone.

"You'll be in line with lots of other people so sometimes you may not know your neighbors comes, but come anyway," Hollman said. "The food is there for you and we are there with you."

The Maryland Food Bank is always seeking donations of food and funds. Head to MDFoodBank.org to donate.