Electrical issues, smoke detectors probed after Maryland fire kills 6, including 4 children

Maryland investigators are still looking into the cause of an intense, fast-moving fire at a home in Waldorf, in Charles County, on Sunday morning that killed six people, including four children.

Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire confirmed the fire started on the porch.

"We are looking at a variety of causes. We are looking at all electrical causes, any type of e-bikes, e-scooters, anything along those lines," Alkire told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren on Monday. "While we did not recover any evidence of arson or incendiary act, it's something that we've got to keep open. We've got to keep our options open."

Alkire said they are also still investigating whether the smoke detectors were functioning properly.

"Right now, that's still currently under investigation," Alkire said. "Our investigators did determine there were smoke alarms inside the home, both on the second level, the first level, and the basement. However, we have no evidence that they actually activated."

Alkire told WJZ it is possible the detectors did activate, but first responders did not hear them.

"We must methodically examine every possible fire cause and contributing factor," acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray said in a statement. "Determining whether smoke alarms were sounding is not always straightforward, but it is essential to understanding how and tragedies like this occur."

One of Maryland's deadliest fires

Alkire said the Waldorf fire is one of Maryland's deadliest since 2015, when an electrical problem ignited a Christmas tree inside an Annapolis mansion and killed a tech executive, his wife, and four young grandchildren.

In both that case and the Waldorf fire, the homes did not have sprinkler systems, something that is now required in new Maryland homes.

"We're looking at the fire progression," Alkire said of the Waldorf fire. "Why did the fire spread so fast?"

Alkire noted the home was built before the state required sprinkler systems.

The fire marshal's annual report revealed that 55% of deadly fires last year were in homes without sprinklers.

Most deadly fires happened between midnight and 8 a.m.

Smoking was the most common cause.

A majority of victims last year were elderly.

Hoarding conditions were observed in 13 of the fatal fires.

Baltimore City leads in fire deaths

For decades, Baltimore City has led the state in fire-related deaths, including three children killed in a West Baltimore rowhome in 2023.

In 2024, on East Lombard Street, an elderly man and two children died in a bedroom after an electrical malfunction sparked a fire. Investigators could not determine whether that home had smoke detectors.

"Have an escape plan," Alkire said. "If you do have a fire, get out, stay out. Those are the messages we are constantly pushing out."

In Baltimore City, if you would like a smoke detector, dial 311. The state fire marshal and local counties can also assist in providing smoke alarms.

Despite these tragedies, the fire marshal's 2024 annual report shows the number of fatal fires was down 13% statewide from 2023.

"We work with our partners in Baltimore City," Alkire said. "They've done a fantastic job of lowering their death rates, but there's always more work to do."