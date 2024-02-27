Child killed, 2 injured, 19 displaced after Southeast Baltimore house fire

BALTIMORE -- An 8-year-old girl died, a boy and man were seriously injured and 19 were displaced after a fire in Southeast Baltimore overnight, officials said early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded around 2 a.m. to the house fire in the 3400 block of East Lombard Street, where they found "heavy fire and smoke conditions" coming from a two-story building, Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said.

We are live here on the 3400 block of East Lombard Street where firefighters rescued 2 kids and an adult from inside a two story building. They are unconscious and were taken to the hospital. 19 people are also displaced. I’ll have more details on @wjz this morning pic.twitter.com/AwQRxNoPK8 — Alexus Davila (@AlexusVDavila) February 27, 2024

As crews worked to knock down the fire, a rescue team found three unconscious, unresponsive people inside, Cartwright said. The victims were treated on the scene before being transported to area hospitals.

Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen said the victims were 8, 13 and 22. The 8-year-old died at the hospital, while the other two are in critical condition, he said.

At approximately 2:05 AM this morning, BCFD responded to an active fire in the 3400 block of E. Lombard St. Three victims - ages 8,13 and 22- were transported to area hospitals. The eight-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, the other two victims remain… pic.twitter.com/OUopbanMZt — Zeke Cohen (@Zeke_Cohen) February 27, 2024

"We will work with MONSE's victim services team and the Red Cross to ensure that the victims and displaced neighbors are relocated and receive the care they need," Cohen said.

Cohen, who represents the First District where the fire happened, said donation efforts are being coordinated through Pastor Mark Parker and Breath of God Church.

Part of Lombard Street was closed off Tuesday morning, and a detour was in place.

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire.