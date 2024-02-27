Watch CBS News
Child killed, 2 injured, 19 displaced after Southeast Baltimore house fire

By Rohan Mattu, Alexus Davila

/ CBS Baltimore

Three hospitalized after rescue from Southeast Baltimore house fire
Three hospitalized after rescue from Southeast Baltimore house fire 00:43

BALTIMORE -- An 8-year-old girl died, a boy and man were seriously injured and 19 were displaced after a fire in Southeast Baltimore overnight, officials said early Tuesday morning. 

Crews responded around 2 a.m. to the house fire in the 3400 block of East Lombard Street, where they found "heavy fire and smoke conditions" coming from a two-story building, Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said. 

As crews worked to knock down the fire, a rescue team found three unconscious, unresponsive people inside, Cartwright said. The victims were treated on the scene before being transported to area hospitals.

Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen said the victims were 8, 13 and 22. The 8-year-old died at the hospital, while the other two are in critical condition, he said. 

"We will work with MONSE's victim services team and the Red Cross to ensure that the victims and displaced neighbors are relocated and receive the care they need," Cohen said. 

Cohen, who represents the First District where the fire happened, said donation efforts are being coordinated through Pastor Mark Parker and Breath of God Church.

Part of Lombard Street was closed off Tuesday morning, and a detour was in place. 

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire. 

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on February 27, 2024 / 5:51 AM EST

