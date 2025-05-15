Baltimore Fire employee paid during jail time after failing to report criminal convictions, IG finds

A Baltimore City Fire Department (BCFD) employee continued to receive pay while serving a prison and home detention sentence after failing to report criminal convictions, according to an inspector general (IG) report.

The Inspector General's Office began investigating the matter after getting an anonymous complaint about an employee who failed to report a 2019 arrest for driving with a suspended or revoked license. The investigation also revealed a 2018 arrest for driving under the influence.

According to the IG report, BCFD employees are required to submit a report if they are involved in any legal proceedings, including civil, criminal or traffic incidents. Under department policy, BCFD employees are also required to share details about any arrests.

The IG's report details that the employee was sentenced in February 2020 and ordered to report for a jail sentence in March 2020. The employee was incarcerated for 24 days in March and remained under house arrest until the end of May 2020, according to court documents cited in the report.

The investigation revealed that the employee did not report the arrest or the sentence they received.

According to the report, the employee attended a BCFD disciplinary hearing during which he said he was unfamiliar with the policy for arrests. The hearing ended with a recommendation for a three-day suspension without pay.

The BCFD employee visited the Public Safety Infirmary in February. The office provides services for employees who suffer from on-duty illnesses.

The employee was ultimately placed off-duty until June 2020. However, the IG's investigation found that the employee continued to receive pay from March 2020 until he was released from house arrest at the end of May 2020.

While serving the sentence, the employee received both regular and sick pay, totalling $13,733. He returned to work in June 2020, according to the report.

The inspector general referred the potential time theft to law enforcement for a criminal investigation.

Employee promoted despite criminal conviction

According to the IG report, the BCFD employee was promoted to a supervisor role in 2021, despite the prior conviction.

According to the anonymous complaint, a mandatory background check should have made the employee ineligible for a promotion.

Human Resources officials said the employee was given five days to respond to the findings from the background check, though the IG found that the employee did not respond.

Human Resources explained that the hiring agency was responsible for the final decision.

Investigation reveals another DUI arrest

During the investigation, the inspector general learned that the employee was again arrested for a DUI in 2024 and was incarcerated for eight days.

The employee again failed to report the arrest and conviction to the fire department.

Baltimore City Fire responds

The inspector general shared the findings with the Baltimore City Fire Department, and officials said they would launch an internal investigation.

"Should BCFD's internal investigation uncover any potential wrongdoing or policy violations by other BCFD employees, [the Office of Professional Standards] will initiate investigations into those personnel in accordance with departmental policy," leaders said.