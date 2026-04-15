Maryland man charged after dispute leads to deadly shooting in Baltimore's Federal Hill

A Baltimore County man is facing charges after a dispute in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood ended with a deadly shooting, according to police.

Travion Lemon, 27, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Brandon Long Sr., according to officers.

Lemon was taken to Central Booking and was charged with first-degree murder, assault and handgun violations, police said.

Deadly Federal Hill shooting

The shooting occurred on April 5 in the 200 block of Key Highway around 3 a.m. Officers arrived to find Long unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He died on the scene, according to police.

The shooting sparked concerns from community leaders and neighbors about the area, which some said has been plagued by safety issues for years.

"We need a comprehensive plan to discourage bad late-night behavior there," said City Councilman Zac Blanchard. "I hope to see city agencies, businesses and the residential community working together to prevent further tragedies there."

Video captures chaos before shooting

Video obtained by WJZ showed the chaotic moments before the shooting.

In the video, a group is seen gathering in a parking lot near a plaza. The group runs toward a neighborhood and the Inner Harbor area after shots were fired. Others were seen speeding away in vehicles.

Long was seen in the video running from the area before collapsing on a sidewalk.

The video was captured by a camera operated by the MATCOM Office of Public Safety, a private security firm.

Ian Neuman, president of the Federal Hill Neighborhood Patrol, said crime numbers have dropped by 41% in some areas of Federal Hill since the firm was hired.

However, according to Neuman, "Things down on that part of the neighborhood have been bad for years."

The owner of the newly opened Tipsy Scoop Barlour said he has seen people gathering in the plaza before.

During a community meeting, some neighbors raised concerns that police are not doing enough to stop car parties and loitering in the area, which they argued leads to violent crime.