Neighbors in Baltimore's Federal Hill express frustrations about crime, discuss solutions to reduce violence

Dozens of community members gathered at Federal Hill Park on Tuesday to speak with lawmakers and Baltimore Police officials about what can be done to stop violent crime.

The meeting came just two days after a man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Key Highway.

The Baltimore Police Department attended the community meeting, fielding questions from neighbors.

Many said they are frustrated that police aren't doing more to stop car parties in the parking lots and loitering, which they believe leads to violent crime and homicides.

Federal Hill shooting sparks concerns

Officers responded to the shooting on Key Highway on Easter Sunday, where they found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, officials said.

WJZ exclusively obtained security video showing a group coming together before several people are seen running from the area. Several cars sped out of the parking lot before the victim ran away and collapsed.

MATCOM Office of Public Safety works with Baltimore police in Federal Hill. The company put the security camera up about a week before the shooting.

Neighbors call for end to violent crime

While more cameras are helping to catch crime in real-time, neighbors said they are frustrated that these events keep happening in the same location.

"I like to say it's the best city I've ever lived in, and the worst city. And right now, the rule of law has kind of disappeared," said Michael Brassert, who's lived in the neighborhood for 25 years. "That's really the root of the problem is that people are out on the street at 2:30 in the morning."

Other neighbors said they heard gunshots on Sunday morning and expressed their concerns that shootings in that area are becoming the norm.

"I will tell you, I don't hear about them. I hear them happening from my home at night," said Jen Covino, public safety chair of the Federal Hill Neighborhood Association.

Amana Simmons is new to the neighborhood and has only lived there for about a year. She said she's enjoyed her first year living there but is worried about the violence.

"There is an element of violence, and there's loitering that tends to detract from what would otherwise be a really lovely neighborhood and community," Simmons added.

Baltimore Police address crime concerns

Baltimore police fielded questions from neighbors during the meeting Tuesday night on a range of topics, including questions about the number of smoke shops, enforcement of Fed Hill Park hours and why police can't stop car parties along Key Highway.

Lt. Col. Matt Corell oversees Area 3 in the Chief of Patrol's Office, and said his primary goal was to listen to concerns to better manage how officers patrol the area.

State Senate President Bill Ferguson and Baltimore City Councilman Zac Blanchard were also in attendance.

The councilman said this neighborhood needs a layered solution to reduce crime.

"The shops around the 200 block of the highway have been a problem for five or six years. Certainly, since I moved here, we have consistent dirt biking late night presence. We have what's going on in the bar district," Blanchard said.

Neighbors search for solutions

Neighbors said they want solutions now, and they don't want to see car parties along Key Highway or hear gunshots going off in their community.

They said this could all be fixed by a simple solution.

"We need to gate off that little parking lot on the 200 block of Key Highway after that last business closes and before the first business opens," Blanchard said.

Blanchard said he is also working on neighbors' concerns about dirt bikes in this area, and said he is hoping the city adds more speed bumps.

He is also calling on neighbors and businesses to draft a master plan for the neighborhood to find long-term solutions for public safety.