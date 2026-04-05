1 man killed in Federal Hill, another injured in separate Baltimore shooting

One man was killed, and another was injured after two separate shootings in Baltimore; one in Station North and the other in Federal Hill, according to city Police.

Fatal Federal Hill shooting

Officers responded to the 200 block of Key Highway after getting a report of a shooting there at around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

They found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound at the scene.

Medics arrived, and the victim was pronounced dead, according to police.

"This stretch of Key Highway has been a severe late-night public safety problem for years now," Baltimore City Councilman Zac Blanchard said. "We need a comprehensive plan to discourage bad late-night behavior there. I hope to see City agencies, businesses, and the residential community working together to prevent further tragedies there."

Homicide detectives have asked anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Shooting in Station North

Earlier Saturday night, eastern district patrol officers were called to an area hospital after getting a report about a walk-in shooting victim.

At the hospital, officers said they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Saint Paul Street.

As of Sunday afternoon, the condition of the shooting victim was unclear.

Detectives asked anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.