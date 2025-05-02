Maryland's annual Fallen Heroes Day ceremony honors first responders who died in the line of duty

Maryland police, firefighters, emergency personnel and other first responders who have died in the line of duty will be honored during the 40th annual Fallen Heroes Day in Baltimore County.

The ceremony, held at the Fallen Heroes Memorial at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, brings together all groups of the public safety community.

Fallen Heroes Day is held each year on the first Friday in May. It provides an opportunity for the state to show its appreciation for first responders who risk their lives to protect citizens.

The ceremony will be held at 1 p.m.

Maryland's Fallen Heroes ceremony

On Friday morning, Gov. Wes Moore ordered that Maryland flags be lowered to half-staff to honor Fallen Heroes Day.

"Our state is stronger because of the members of our military, law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders who served and made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty," the governor said.

Friday's ceremony will start with a procession of honor guard units from across Maryland, motorcycle police and mounted units.

The family members of those who died in the line of duty will attend the ceremony, organizers said.

Maryland remembers first responders who died in the line of duty

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, there were 76 on-duty firefighter deaths reported between 1990 and 2024 in Maryland.

So far in 2025, the agency reported one on-duty firefighter death in Maryland. Montgomery County Firefighter Christopher Higgins died after suffering a medical emergency while battling a fire in January. He will be honored at the ceremony.

The Officer Down Memorial Page reported two police line-of-duty deaths in 2024, including a Cecil County Police sergeant and Parole Agent Davis Martinez. Both of them will also be honored during the Fallen Heroes ceremony.

Agent Davis Martinez was killed in May 2024 while he was visiting the home of a convicted sex offender in Montgomery County. It was the first time that a parole agent died in the line of duty in Maryland.

Davis Martinez's brother, Michael Martinez, told WJZ that Davis was everyone's cheerleader.

Michael Martinez also said his brother felt like his job was not appreciated enough, but being named a fallen hero, he said, speaks for itself.

A total of nine fallen heroes will be honored during the ceremony, including Baltimore Police Officer Daoud Mingo, who died in December 2023.

Mingo was injured when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle that had turned into his path during a funeral escort in 2015. He continued to serve the department until his retirement in 2020. He died from complications related to his injuries.

Howard County Firefighter Richard Blankenship, Jr., will also be honored. According to event organizers, Blankenship served for two decades before he died from occupational cancer.

"As we mark the 40th anniversary of Fallen Heroes Day, we are humbled and grateful as we remember all of the brave and heroic first responders who have made the supreme sacrifice. They did their jobs with grace and determination so that we all could be safe and protected," said President of Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens Jack Mitchell.