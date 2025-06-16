Maryland leaders, FBI and AARP partner for "Protect Week" to combat elder fraud

Maryland officials and advocacy groups are joining forces to protect older Marylanders from financial exploitation.

AARP, the Maryland Department of Aging, and the FBI's Baltimore Field Office launched "Protect Week" in recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The statewide initiative aims to educate seniors and their families on how to avoid common scams that often target the elderly.

"Our elderly parents and grandparents deserve to enjoy their golden years, not have their security shattered," said Amanda M. Koldjeski, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office.

$80 million lost to elderly scams in 2024

Each year, thousands of older Maryland residents fall victim to fraud, losing millions of dollars.

According to the FBI, more than 3,200 Marylanders over the age of 60 lost a combined $80 million to scams in 2024.

At the kickoff event, officials shared personal stories and warned about the emotional manipulation often used by scammers.

"It's a powerful reminder that abuse doesn't always come from a stranger hiding behind a screen," said Shawn Perry, host of The Senior Zone. "Sometimes, it comes from a trusted person."

Carmel Roques, Maryland's Secretary of Aging, described a recent moment at home when she received a suspicious message.

"My husband called up the stairs to me and he said, 'Honey, there's someone named Lisa from Japan who wants us to know we won $5 million… we just have to click here,'" Roques said, laughing. "We had a good laugh."

But for many, it's no laughing matter. Officials warned that scammers often create urgent or emotional scenarios to pressure seniors into giving up personal information or money.

"In Maryland, more than 3,200 people over the age of 60 lost a staggering $80 million," Koldjeski said.

Jane Dean, a Montgomery County resident, nearly fell victim to a scam after receiving a call claiming she had an Amazon order, even though she doesn't have an account.

She said she stayed on the phone with the scammer while trying to withdraw money at the bank, until a police officer's radio gave the situation away.

"The policeman that was there, his radio went off, and the scammer hung up," Dean said. "That's how easy it was for this scammer to get me under the ether."

Koldjeski added a word of advice to the public: "The FBI urges you to take a beat, never rush into sending money to anyone. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

Tips for avoiding scams targeting elderly residents

Officials offered the following tips to help elderly residents avoid scams:

Be skeptical of unexpected phone calls, emails or texts

Scammers often create pressure with urgency or emotional manipulation

Never send money or give personal details without verifying the source

Contact local law enforcement to report scams or suspicious activity.

State leaders and AARP will host educational events throughout the week to share tools and strategies for keeping Maryland seniors safe.