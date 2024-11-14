$5,000 reward added for information leading to arrest of suspect in shooting of Dunbar student

BALTIMORE - A foundation formed following the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is adding a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the shooting that left a 15-year-old injured near Baltimore's Dunbar High School on November 11.

The student was shot in the neck, abdomen and leg about 30 minutes after school let out. He is expected to recover.

Police released a photo of the person of interest wearing what appears to be a hooded sweatshirt and black pants running toward Washington Street.

"Turn yourself in. We're going to find you," Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "There's too much video. There's too many witnesses."

Metro Crime Stoppers

The One in Five Foundation For Kids is offering the reward offer through its "Crimes Against Students National Reward Program."

"Our foundation is heartbroken as we learned of this shooting today of yet another student," the One in Five Foundation For Kids said in a statement. "This city has a history of aggressive attention to the care and welfare of its youth. We believe the right person will come forward and do the right thing in helping bring this individual to justice."

Combined with the $4,000 reward from Metro Crime Stoppers, $9,000 is offered for information.