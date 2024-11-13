Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek to identify person connected to shooting near Dunbar High School

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Police say teen injured in shooting near Dunbar expected to survive
Police say teen injured in shooting near Dunbar expected to survive 00:25

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are seeking to identify a person connected to a shooting near Dunbar High School that left a teen injured Monday. 

Police responded to the 500 block of North Caroline Street around 3:20 p.m. on November 11., after they received a report of gunshots. When they arrived, they found the 15-year-old Dunbar student shot in the neck, abdomen, and leg.

The teen victim is expected to recover after surgery. 

On Wednesday, Baltimore Police said they were seeking the identity of a person of interest. Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $4000 reward for information. 

screenshot-2024-11-13-090031.png
Metro Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information regarding the pictured individual is asked to call the 24-hour tip line at 1-866-756-2587, submit a tip online, or through the P3 Tips Mobile App. 

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.