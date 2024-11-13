Police seek to identify person connected to shooting near Dunbar High School
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are seeking to identify a person connected to a shooting near Dunbar High School that left a teen injured Monday.
Police responded to the 500 block of North Caroline Street around 3:20 p.m. on November 11., after they received a report of gunshots. When they arrived, they found the 15-year-old Dunbar student shot in the neck, abdomen, and leg.
The teen victim is expected to recover after surgery.
On Wednesday, Baltimore Police said they were seeking the identity of a person of interest. Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $4000 reward for information.
Anyone with information regarding the pictured individual is asked to call the 24-hour tip line at 1-866-756-2587, submit a tip online, or through the P3 Tips Mobile App.