BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley is on the scene of a shooting involving a teen in the 500 block of North Caroline Street, according to police.

More information will follow.

The scene is located near Dunbar Middle School.

Police said they will conduct a media staging at Orleans Street and North Caroline Street.

No other information has been made available at this time.