Nearly 1,000 grams of illicit drugs seized, 2 arrested in connection with a supplier in Baltimore

Nearly 1,200 grams of illicit drugs were seized, and two people were arrested in connection with a supplier operating in two Baltimore neighborhoods, according to police.

The arrests came after a targeted investigation in response to a rise in violent crime in the southwest, western and southern parts of the city, police said. The supplier was allegedly working in the Mount Clare and Pigtown neighborhoods.

Two Baltimore residents — 37-year-old Brian Alexander Hall and 35-year-old Lauren Michelle Beckman — were arrested, according to police.

Investigation into drug supplier

Police said the Group Violence Enforcement Team launched the investigation in early September.

Investigators discovered information that indicated the suspects were traveling in Delaware with plans to transport substances into Baltimore.

Baltimore police worked with Delaware State Police to conduct a traffic stop on the Delaware Turnpike on September 12, leading to the seizure of suspected cocaine, fentanyl and packing materials, police said.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at a commercial building in the 5700 block of Baltimore National Pike. During the search, police recovered:

1,078 grams of suspected pressed cocaine

124 grams of suspected fentanyl

9.96 grams of suspected crack cocaine

68 grams of a suspected fentanyl/meth mixture

Manufacturing and packing materials

"Together, we are disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking networks that fuel violence and addiction in our communities," said Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

Previous Baltimore drug bust

In early September, six people were arrested in a similar drug bust, Baltimore police said. A ghost gun and suspected fentanyl capsules were recovered after a month-long investigation that focused on the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood.

During their investigation, police searched two homes: One in the 1800 block of West Lombard Street and another in the 900 block of Dalton Avenue.

The following items were recovered during the searches:

One kilogram of suspected fentanyl

1,100 suspected fentanyl capsules

A rifle

A Polymer80 ghost gun

$16,127 in cash

Large amounts of packing materials

In September 2025, six people were arrested in a similar drug bust, Baltimore police said. A ghost gun and suspected fentanyl capsules were recovered after a month-long investigation that focused on the Carrollton Ridge community. Baltimore Police Department

Eric Taylor, 32, Derrick Stewart, 33, Matthew Brown, 41, Natasha Wilkins, 44, Elijah Dukes, 19, and a 17-year-old female were all arrested during the operation, police said.

Cracking down on Baltimore's drug markets

The drug busts come as the Baltimore City Council calls on law enforcement and health officials to crack down on open-air drug markets in the city.

During a Public Safety Committee meeting on September 9, Councilmember Mark Conway called on the police department, health department and Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) to collaborate on a plan to dismantle the drug markets.

He asked for a comprehensive plan to be presented within 60 days, detailing the expected actions and outcomes.

"This has been a recurring issue that we know we have to address," Conway said. "We have made significant progress in violence, but we all know, we still have significant complaints and problems that are preventing people from feeling safe in their own homes."

During the meeting, Commissioner Worley said he has a plan, though he emphasized that it would take some time.

"We want to ultimately get the suppliers of the drugs, arrest the users, they can get the wrap-around services when they go to jail," Worley said. "There are so many open-air drug markets. We're not going to be able to shut down every one."