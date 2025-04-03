Most of Maryland under drought warning as dry conditions continue

A drought warning has been issued for most of Maryland due to ongoing dry conditions and below-average rainfall, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) said Thursday.

Baltimore City is not under a drought watch as it is experiencing normal conditions due to its reservoirs. Areas served by WSSC Water are under a drought watch set by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, according to the MDE.

There are no statewide mandatory water restrictions in place, however, local water systems can choose to implement measures based on individual conditions, MDE said.

"All Marylanders — especially those in our central and western counties — should use water wisely and follow any guidance from their local water supplier," MDE Secretary Serena McIlwain said. "There is no immediate water shortage in Maryland, but we are stepping up our communications with local drought coordinators and closely monitoring conditions across the state."

Drought watch vs warning

According to MDE, a drought watch is an early alert that urges the state to monitor conditions, while a warning means conditions are getting worse and more active coordination is needed between water suppliers and state officials.

During a watch, state officials monitor conditions every other week and keep an eye on potential problems caused by water systems.

Water suppliers implement a water conservation plan and other measures to reduce usage. Suppliers are also directed to work with homeowners to complete leak detection surveys and leak repairs.

During a drought watch, suppliers are able to impose restrictions that are more severe than state guidelines.

During a drought warning, state officials encourage businesses to use treated wastewater in some instances, in accordance with health guidelines. Government buildings are urged to complete maintenance and repairs that may be contributing to leaks.

When a warning is in place, water suppliers are urged to stop flushing water lines, fire hydrants and other equipment, and are asked to contact industrial users to reduce their water usage.

During a watch, the goal is to decrease usage by 5-10% while a warning aims to reduce usage by 10-15%, according to MDE.

Ongoing dry conditions

Since October, Maryland has received less precipitation than normal, and while snowfall and recent heavy rain helped, groundwater levels are still below normal, MDE reported.

A drought warning has been issued for most of Maryland due to ongoing dry conditions and below-average rainfall, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) said. Maryland Department of the Environment

Areas of Carroll and Frederick counties are seeing a greater impact.

MDE data shows groundwater levels are lower than normal in shallow areas on the Eastern Shore.

In November 2024, CBS News reported that much of the Northeastern U.S. experienced drought conditions, which fueled an increase in fire danger.

At the time, 53% of Maryland was under a severe drought and 4% was under an extreme drought.

As of April 1, 58% of Maryland is under a severe drought, and 24% is under a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. So far, no part of the state is under an extreme drought.

Tips to conserve water

MDE recommends that farmers consult the U.S. Drought Monitor if they are concerned about soil moisture or irrigation or contact their local soil conservation district to monitor conditions and support water management.

Homeowners are advised to take the following steps to conserve water:

Only run the dishwasher when it's full

Defrost food in the fridge rather than using running water

Test toilets regularly for leaks as a leaking toilet could dispense up to 100 gallons per day

Replace old showerheads with low-flow alternatives to save about three gallons per minute

Take shorter showers

Turn off the water when brushing your teeth

Run full loads of laundry as opposed to small loads

Find more water-saving tips HERE.