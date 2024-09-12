Autopsy for DPW worker who died on job confirms cause of death as hyperthermia

BALTIMORE -- The autopsy report for Ronald Silver III, a former DPW worker who died while on the job, was released by the Medical Examiner's office Thursday morning.

According to the report, Silver died due to hyperthermia, a condition that occurs when the body reaches abnormally high temperatures.

The medical examiner's office said Silver's body overheated while he was working in extreme temperatures on August 2, when temperatures approached 100 degrees.

The manner of death was ruled as accidental.

After Silver's death, city officials and community activists called for safer conditions for DPW workers.

The Maryland Operation Safety and Health Agency, began investigating Silver's death after the city hired a D.C.-based law firm to review safety policies and procedures at DPW.

DPW has since initiated a plan for keeping work crews cool during times of extreme heat.