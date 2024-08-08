Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott addresses toxic work culture inside city's Department of Public Works

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott is addressing allegations of bullying inside Baltimore City's Department of Public Works.

There have been continued calls for immediate changes to how Baltimore DPW workers are treated.

"We definitely know that the culture," AFSCME Local 44 President Dorothy Bryant said. "It must change."

The agency has been under fire for weeks following a Baltimore Inspector General report stating DPW wasn't giving its workers cold water or cooling facilities as they worked in extreme temperatures, and that DPW facilities needed major renovations.

But, the issues hit a breaking point last week when a DPW worker, Ronald Silver, ll, died after his body overheated on the job.

"The toxic culture at DPW must be gutted," AFSCME Council 3 President Patrick Moran said.

On Tuesday, union leaders and three city council members gathered to demand the city not only improve working conditions but also address the "toxic culture" within DPW.

"The hazing, intimidation, and bullying must end," Moran said. "That sort of behavior is unacceptable."

Mayor Scott sends a warning

The following day, Mayor Brandon Scott acknowledged the work culture allegations and issued a stern warning.

"I want this to be heard and hear it very clearly: Anybody who is participating in treating our employees the wrong way or doing things like that and we catch you, you will be held accountable," Scott said.

He also said he and DPW's new director, who took office earlier this year, are working to find solutions, including more training, renovating DPW facilities, and possibly making changes to workload.

"We have to start to do that work of changing that culture, of investing in those workers," Scott said.

The President of AFSCME Local 44, which represents some of the DPW workers, tells WJZ she feels the city is making an effort.

The union will be meeting with city leaders on August 28 to make sure the changes come soon.

"Things are seemed to be moving in the right direction, but they are not where we can accept it as being good," Bryant said.

Ronald Silver's death is being investigated by the state's Occupational Safety and Health Agency.

We've reached out directly to DPW for comment on the allegations about the toxic work culture. A spokesperson told us the agency stands by Mayor Scott's comments.