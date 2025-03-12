Family speaks out after heat-related death of Baltimore DPW worker leads to citation

The family of a Baltimore Department of Public Works (DPW) employee who died from overheating while on the job spoke out Wednesday after the agency was cited for failing to protect its workers.

The death of Ronald Silver II in August 2024 prompted investigations from the Inspector General and the Maryland Occupational Safety and Health (MOSH). MOSH cited DPW for serious violations and failure to protect its workers.

Silver's family called the recent report from the Baltimore Inspector General (IG) difficult to read. Thiru Vignarajah, the family's attorney, said the report revealed much of what they already knew.

"This is modern-day indentured servitude," said Vignarajah, referring to DPW's working conditions.

Vignarajah said Silver's life was cut short due to years of negligence revealed in a report by the Inspector General's Office. The report listed concerns about operations at multiple DPW facilities, staffing shortages, morale, and neglected maintenance.

"The IG's report makes it clear that what happened to Mr. Silver was no accident, but the natural and predictable result of an agency that for years has deliberately prioritized picking up trash over employee safety," Vignarajah said.

Vignarajah pointed to the reports detailing a lack of training and noted Silver didn't work for DPW the last time the agency had employee training.

"It means he didn't have a chance to know what to do, to diagnose the symptoms, to ask for aid," Vignarah said.

Baltimore City Council will hold a committee hearing on March 20 looking into the working conditions at DPW and its Bureau of Solid Waste.

DPW's response to IG report, citations

The Department of Public Works said in a response that the department takes the citation and report seriously, and is taking proactive approaches to improve workplace safety.

"From the outset of the investigation, DPW has fully cooperated with MOSH and has taken aggressive and proactive steps to enhance workplace safety, strengthen employee protections, and improve training at every level," DPW said. "Our commitment to employee well-being is not just words—it is backed by action."

DPW says the department is implementing these measures:

Workplace Safety and Hazard Prevention

DPW says comprehensive safety training and prevention programs are designed to protect employees from workplace hazards, including:

Accident and Incident Procedures to ensure rapid response and prevention of future occurrences.

Snow/Winter Preparedness training to safeguard employees working in extreme weather conditions.

CPR and emergency response training to enhance workplace readiness.

Slips, Trips, and Falls Prevention to minimize workplace injuries.

Compliance and Risk Management strategies to uphold the highest safety standards.

Accountability and Fair Leadership

According to DPW, employees are receiving training on:

Workplace policies such as Substance Abuse Control, Attendance Standards, Workplace Violence Prevention, and Sexual Harassment.

EEO and Retaliation protections to promote fairness and inclusion.

Absence Management and Grievance Procedures that foster fair leadership and effective personnel management.

Investing in Leadership and Employee Well-Being

DPW says it has established these measures:

OSHA 300 Compliance measures to track and prevent workplace injuries.

Leadership and Employee Well-Being Initiatives that support mental health and job satisfaction.

Workplace Connection and Crucial Conversations Training to encourage open communication.

Leadership Pathway Program to develop the next generation of DPW leaders.

Trauma-informed care Training that helps supervisors and employees understand and support one another in challenging situations.

DPW says it is finalizing a Heat Illness Prevention Plan to "protect employees working in high-temperature conditions by providing safeguards, training, and resources to stay safe."

"These efforts underscore our continued commitment to transparency, accountability, and action—not just in response to this citation, but as part of an ongoing effort to create a safer, stronger workplace for every employee," DPW said.

Family seeks more accountability

Vignarajah criticized the citation that came without a penalty from MOSH. He said the Silver family demands MOSH release underlying findings from its report.

"The culmination should not be in a two-page barren of facts citation with a $0 penalty," Vignarajah said. "That is not accountability."

The Silver family continues to request that MOSH release records found or developed during their investigation.

Inspector General report reveals ongoing safety concerns

On March 5, the inspector general's office released its report saying the investigation revealed concerns about worker safety and morale that have been ongoing for the last decade.

The IG's report also revealed concerns about operations at multiple DPW facilities, including staffing shortages and neglected maintenance.

Witnesses interviewed during the investigation said productivity is "continuously prioritized" over employee health.

Employees at the Cherry Hill DPW yard raised several concerns, including a broken HVAC system.

"When entering the locker room, you feel like you are about to have a heart attack. It is extremely hot in the summer and cold in the winter. DPW has not provided heaters previously," one employee reported.

The report said an engineering firm detailed issues with the broken air conditioning, non-working showers and other factors. The report was provided to DPW's Bureau of Solid Waste in March 2024, according to the IG's report.

The report also detailed other issues like retaliation toward employees who report injuries and the fact that Baltimore City cannot be fined by the state for safety issues.

In the report, the Inspector General called for urgent renovations at DPW facilities, better staffing and proper evaluations for employees.

The Inspector General also recommended installing GPS in vehicles to increase accountability and creating a process for inspecting DPW vehicles before trips to ensure they are properly maintained.

MOSH cites DPW for "serious" violation

Following an investigation by MOSH, DPW's Bureau of Solid Waste was cited for failing to protect its employees from dangerous heat.

According to the citation, DPW did not foster a work environment that was "free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees."

On the day of Silver's death, the citation found that DPW employees were working in direct sunlight with a heat index of about 108.6 degrees.

The citation did not include a financial penalty, but it requires the city to show that they corrected the dangerous conditions by March 17.