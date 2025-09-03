Baltimore County Council approves bill allowing neighbors to share doorbell camera video with police

The Baltimore County Council approved a bill on Tuesday that enables residents to share their doorbell camera footage with police through a voluntary program.

According to Bill 43-25, introduced by Councilman Julian Jones, the doorbell camera program aims to promote public safety, prevent crime and aid in law enforcement investigations.

Baltimore County doorbell camera program

The Voluntary Security Camera Registration Program will create a registry of property owners who volunteer to share their doorbell camera video.

The program was initially introduced in a previous bill. However, the new legislation transfers the program to the Baltimore County Police Department and simplifies the registration process.

To register, neighbors must share their contact information and the location of their cameras.

The registration records will be maintained and kept confidential by the police department, according to the bill. However, officers will be able to use the provided contact information to request video and data during an investigation.

Under the bill, the registrations expire after two years and can then be renewed.

The legislation removed a section that encouraged participants to point their camera toward a public right-of-way. The bill also removed a requirement that asked neighbors to clarify that their camera is located wholly on their property.

The bill will take effect in October.

Solving crimes with doorbell cameras

Baltimore City launched a similar program in 2023, in which it offered to pay residents to share doorbell footage with police.

The program created a registry of private surveillance cameras to help neighbors and businesses address crime.

The doorbell cameras have aided in police investigations in the past.

In 2018, Baltimore Police described the cameras as being akin to having dozens of officers responding to a crime scene.

Officers previously told WJZ that the tool helped them make an arrest in the 2018 murder of 25-year-old Timothy Morioni, who was killed in Federal Hill during a botched robbery.

The doorbell video allowed officers to identify a vehicle and license plate number, leading to an arrest.