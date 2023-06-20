Baltimore will help pay for your doorbell camera if you pledge to help police

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City is willing to help pay for your doorbell camera under a new program, as long as you're willing to share that footage with police if they come knocking.

The CitiWatch Community Partnership is a registry of private surveillance systems that would have neighborhoods and business owners cooperating with law enforcement to help address crime.

The city is offering rebates or vouchers for doorbell cameras as part of the program, but applicants have to register.

Check the Applicant Priority Map to see if you are living in a high-priority area. High-priority applicants will receive preferential treatment and are encouraged to apply before October 1, although applications are accepted year-round.

Both homeowners and renters, along with small businesses, are encouraged to participate in the program. The requirements for eligibility are listed as follows:

Registered cameras should be oriented towards a public right-of-way, so as not to infringe upon anyone's private property

Registrants are equipped to retain at least 48 hours of video footage.

Participants should be willing to work with Baltimore's public safety agencies, including the Baltimore Police Department if contacted.

Registration is completely voluntary for registrants not applying for a rebate or voucher, the city said. Camera owners can also opt-out at any time after camera installation.

City agencies would not access camera systems directly, the city said.

Owners with more than one address location featuring cameras and owners with more than 15 cameras should email help.citiwatch@baltimorecity.gov for assistance.



