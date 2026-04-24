Maryland sees uptick in domestic violence cases

Domestic violence cases in Maryland have slowly ticked up since 2024.

According to the MD Network Against Domestic Violence, there were 47 individual deaths in Maryland that were directly tied to intimate partner violence. That number rose from 41 in 2024.

Nearly 37% of those cases involved a suicide or attempted suicide.

Signs of potential domestic violence

Domestic violence prevention advocate Tania Araya, the Director of Programming at Turn Around Inc., said those numbers are too high.

"We see this more than we would like," said Araya.

Araya said, despite what may be visible to the public, all is not always what it seems. There are signs to look for in potential abusive relationships, like isolation from friends and family, controlling behaviors and anxiousness.

"One person wants to control the relationship and uses a variety of tactics to gain and maintain that power of control," said Araya.

Maryland domestic violence cases

On Sunday, April 19, in Westminster, Laura and Craig Schuessler were found dead in their home. Police believe one of the adults shot the other in a murder suicide. The shooting is still under investigation.

In Nottingham Friday, neighbors were shocked to hear about the alleged murder-suicide of an older couple.

Violence prevention advocates said that the situation is unusual, but not impossible.

"If you're older and you are isolated from friends and family members, which we know is really common among older people," said Araya. "That makes you more at risk of being abused and controlled by a person in your life."

Also, on Friday, police in Pasadena arrested Scott Kirby, the boyfriend of 33-year-old Heather Beaver, in connection with her killing.

Beaver was found in 2025, suffering from an overdose. However, the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide by blunt force injuries, not related to an overdose.

Kirby faces several charges, including murder and assault.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233