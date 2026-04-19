Apparent domestic violence murder-suicide investigated in Carroll County

Police are investigating an apparent domestic violence murder-suicide that happened Sunday morning in Carroll County, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Officers responded around 8:30 a.m. to the 300 block of E. Main Street in Westminster, where an adult family member reportedly shot another adult family member.

The Westminster Police Department and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office responded, surrounded the home, and blocked off the street.

Around 10 p.m., officers entered the home and found two people dead, according to police.

The Westminster Police Department is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westminster Police Department at 410- 848-4646 or wpd@westminstermd.gov