Elderly couple found dead in Baltimore County home, sparking murder–suicide investigation

An elderly couple was found dead Friday morning inside their Nottingham home in what Baltimore County police are investigating as an apparent murder-suicide.

Officers responded around 10:15 a.m. to the 9000 block of Tammy Road for a reported shooting, according to Baltimore County police. When officers arrived, they found the couple dead inside the home.

The victims have been identified as 73-year-old Shirley Waclawski and 83-year-old Paul Waclawski, officials said.

"We do believe that this is a murder-suicide and that this is a domestic-related incident," Baltimore County police Detective Trae Corbin said. "We do not believe that there is an active threat to the community."

Police determined that Waclawski had called 911 Friday, saying he shot his wife before the call ended.

Neighbors react amid investigation

Neighbors said the couple had lived in the home for decades and were well known in the community.

Laura Milano, who lived next door for more than a decade, said she was stunned to see police activity outside the home Friday morning.

"I kind of put two and two together when I saw the stretchers go away," Milano said.

Milano described the couple as a staple of the neighborhood.

"They were just a staple in this neighborhood; they were a part of our neighborhood family," Milano said. "She was so kind. She would go to the Parkville Senior Center and play cards with the girls. She was active."

Milano said the husband had been dealing with medical problems that made it difficult for him to get around and that his wife cared for him.

She said the news has been difficult for neighbors to process.

"They loved each other very much and they were extremely kind people — lovely people," Milano said. "This is extremely difficult to process. I don't understand it."

Police have not yet released the names of the couple.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.