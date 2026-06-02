Baltimore County man accused of killing wife could inherit her assets despite charges, attorney says

A Baltimore County man who is accused of killing his wife in 2025 could inherit all her assets due to a legal loophole despite facing charges, according to an attorney for the victim's family.

Kimberly Lechner, 56, was found dead with stab wounds and trauma-related injuries after police responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 900 block of Maplehurst Lane in Monkton.

According to charging documents, a man called the police to report that his brother-in-law was stabbing his sister.

Husband charged with wife's murder

Kimberly Lechner's husband, Anthony Lechner, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation after his attorney said he "didn't realize what was going on."

Charging documents say Anthony Lechner seemed confused when he spoke to police on the scene.

According to Thiru Vignarajah, the attorney for Kimberly Lechner's family, Anthony Lechner has since asserted an insanity defense.

WJZ has reached out to Anthony Lechner's attorney for comment.

Family opposes inheritance

The family of Kimberly Lechner is speaking out ahead of a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, that could determine if Anthony Lechner could inherit Kimberly's assets.

Her estate includes the family home, vehicles and retirement accounts valued at more than $2 million, according to Vignarajah.

The family has filed a motion to review a redacted copy of a report that concludes that Anthony Lechner was not criminally responsible for killing his wife, Vignarajah said.

In their motion, the family argues they cannot exercise their constitutional right to participate in the upcoming hearing without reviewing the report.

If the court accepts the report, Anthony Lechner would be free to inherit his wife's estate, according to Vignarajah. Due to Kimberly and Anthony Lechner's children being adults, Maryland law would not grant them half of their mother's estate.

The family's motion also seeks to postpone the hearing so that a forensic psychiatrist can consider "unsolicited voice messages" that Anthony Lechner allegedly left on his son's phone in May. According to Vignarajah, in the messages, Anthony Lechner denies the killing of his wife, later blaming it on drugs.

Vignarajah further claimed that Anthony Lechner has moved to end support for his college-aged children, and told Kimberly Lechner's disabled brother that he must leave the home.