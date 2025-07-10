Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld to step down, governor says

Paul Wiedefeld will step down from his position as secretary of Maryland's Department of Transportation (MDOT) in August after nearly two years leading the agency.

Gov. Wes Moore announced Wednesday that Deputy Secretary Samantha Biddle will serve as acting secretary during a nationwide search to fill the position.

"Under Paul's leadership, we've made it easier for Marylanders to get from where they live to where opportunity lies — and laid the foundation for a more competitive, affordable state for all," Gov. Moore said. "Secretary Wiedefeld brought decades of expertise to our team, and he used that wisdom to cultivate a new generation of talent."

MDOT Sec. Wiedefeld

Wiedefeld helped MDOT get the Purple Line project back on track and aided in the emergency response after the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge in March 2024, according to the governor.

Gov. Moore said Secretary Wiedefeld secured nearly $5 billion in federal grants for transportation projects in Maryland.

Those grants included $213 to replace the Maryland Transit Administration's light rail vehicles, $80 million for an enhancement project on the I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel and $30 million for reconstruction projects at the Port of Baltimore's Dundalk Marine Terminal.

"I'm approaching 70 in August. I really think it's time for me to move on, and there's other things I want to do," Wiedefeld told our partners at The Baltimore Banner. "The nature of this job is extremely demanding, personally and professionally."

Wiedefeld told the Banner he plans to look for consulting positions and is thinking of working with nonprofits or serving on a board.

He is the fifth cabinet secretary to leave his position in 2025, the Banner reported, including Department of Juvenile Services Secretary Vincent Schiraldi, Maryland Secretary of Commerce Kevin Anderson, Maryland Secretary of Health Laura Herrera Scott, and Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families Secretary Tony Woods.

Search for new MDOT secretary

Biddle has served as MDOT's deputy secretary since 2023. She began her career in state service in 2014 as the State Highway Administration's regional planner for Frederick and Montgomery counties, according to the governor.

During her role at MDOT, Biddle has focused on policy and operational matters for the management of highways, airports, ports, tolling and vehicle services.

According to Gov. Moore, Biddle has aided in creating a department-wide strategy focused on safety, return on investments and innovation.

"Samantha Biddle has the experience, instincts, and knowledge to carry forward the baton of service at the Maryland Department of Transportation," Gov. Moore said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing our work together as she takes on this new acting role."

Biddle will serve as acting secretary as Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller leads a nationwide search for a permanent replacement.

"As we launch a nationwide search for his successor, we are committed to finding a leader ready to meet the urgent needs of our transportation systems," Miller said.