New initiative to provide free training for professionals working in elderly adult care

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Aging has partnered with the Mental Health Association of Maryland to launch the Engage With Skills Training Program.

The initiative will provide skills and communications training to Maryland professionals working in elderly adult care, and supporting services.

"Maryland's older population is a large, fast-growing segment of our population, and we want to make sure our workforce is prepared to effectively support them to age with health and dignity," MDA secretary Carmel Roques said.

Trainings include communication skills, how to respond to mental health issues, navigating dementia and traumatic brain injury, partnering in care, and more.

Those with questions about the program can email training@engagewith.org.