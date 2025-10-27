Maryland Department of Human Services ends hotel stays for minors after death of teen

The Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS) said Monday that it is ending the practice of housing minors in hotels.

The policy change comes nearly a month after a teen girl in DHS custody — 16-year-old Kanaiyah Ward — died from suicide in a Baltimore hotel, raising concerns from state leaders.

DHS changes hotel policy

On Monday, DHS released a memorandum that directs all of its Local Departments of Social Services to stop housing minors experiencing out-of-home care in "unlicensed settings."

Under the new guidance, all minors staying in hotels will be moved to a "placement appropriate to their needs" by November 24, 2025.

According to the department, there were 3,762 minors experiencing out-of-home care in Maryland as of Oct. 27. Six are staying in hotels, down 85% from the 41 minors that were in hotels on Jan. 31, 2023.

"We will not rest until every child in our state is safe, thriving in a permanent home, and surrounded by a loving family," DHS said in a statement. "We are committed to ending the use of inappropriate stays for all children in our care, and that goal is becoming a reality."

On Monday, DHS also announced that it contracted with four residential child care providers to increase and develop services that will meet the needs of certain minors.

The department also shared a Request for Proposals for statewide, one-on-one support services to provide temporary, supplemental supervision for children experiencing out-of-home care.

Republican leaders react

In a statement, Maryland House Republicans slammed the initial policy, saying it "must never be allowed to be implemented again."

Despite the move to end the policy, Del. Mike Griffith raised more questions, including where the children will be housed.

"Will they be placed with treatment foster care providers? Or, as we already know happens, will they be placed in more dire environments like homeless shelters?" Griffith questioned.