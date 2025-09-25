Maryland Democrats in Congress react to layoff threat with government shutdown looming

White House tells agencies to prepare for mass layoffs with shutdown looming

Democratic lawmakers from Maryland are reacting to a memo sent by the White House asking agencies to consider mass layoffs of federal workers if there is a government shutdown. The deadline to reach a funding agreement is Oct. 1.

In the memo obtained by CBS News, agencies are asked to consider reduction-in-force notices — a federal term for layoffs — for employees in programs, projects or activities that have discretionary funding that stops on Oct. 1 or that don't have any alternative sources of funding.

The White House says that programs that won't be impacted by a possible shutdown are Social Security, Medicare, veterans' benefits, military operations, law enforcement, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and air traffic control.

Republicans claim Democrats want a government shutdown

In a social media post, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson claims that Democrats "want to shut down the American government, hurting American citizens, so that they can give free, taxpayer-funded health care to non-Americans."

Republicans control the majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Other Republican lawmakers, including Vice President Vance, charge Democrats "demand we fund healthcare for illegal aliens."

"That's how out of touch the Democrats are with hard-working American taxpayers," said Republican Congressman Andy Harris, from Maryland.

Maryland Democrats say Republicans refuse to negotiate

"Mr. Speaker - I do not want a shutdown," responded Rep. Johnny Olszewski. "However, "to be clear," YOU and fellow Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the White House. If the government shuts down, you, President Trump, and the GOP own that."

"Republicans control Congress and the White House," Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, from Maryland, said. "They planted a ticking time bomb that could kick millions off their health care. We're trying to defuse it, but they're threatening a government shutdown instead—while demanding a blank check for Trump."

"Has life gotten better for you since Trump took office? Have costs gone down? No," said Democratic Senator Angela Alsobrooks, from Maryland. "That's why Trump wants to shut down the government. That's why Republicans refuse to negotiate. What they're doing isn't working, and they want hardworking Americans to pay the price."

The House approved a Republican measure to extend funding for seven weeks. Democrats presented a counteroffer to keep the government funded that would also extend expiring health insurance subsidies.

President Trump canceled a White House meeting with Democratic leaders on Tuesday, saying, "No meeting with their Congressional Leaders could possibly be productive."