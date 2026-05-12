Maryland delegates face criticism over "hateful" podcast comments about delegate

Two Maryland delegates are facing criticism for comments made on a podcast about a fellow delegate.

Republican House Dels. Mark Fisher and Brian Chisholm posted a video titled the "ChiCom of the Year Award," where they accuse Democratic Delegate Chao Wu of being a Chinese spy.

"China knows they can't take us down with tanks and bullets and all that. They have to kind of back door, so they send in spies, people like Chao Wu, and try to gain intelligence," Del. **** said on the video posted to Fisher's X account.

"I was still shocked at how gleeful and joyful they seemed to be in demonizing and denouncing and accusing one of their own colleagues of being a foreign agent and a spy, and was doing it in a manner as if it was some kind of entertainment," said Democratic Del. Lily Qi.

The controversial video

The video focuses on House Bill 823, introduced by Del. Wu in February 2025, which would require transparency in training AI systems.

The two Republicans are heard on the video mocking Wu's accent during the introduction of that bill.

"God bless the subtitles we now use, they're actually pretty good. He goes to speak, and everybody looks down at the subtitles," said Del. Chisholm.

Delegates double down on comments

When asked for comment, both Dels. Fisher and Chisholm reference an August 2025 Washington Examiner article that alleges Wu served as the president of the Chinese Students and Scholars Association during his time at the University of Maryland, which acts under the influence and guidance of the Chinese Communist Party, according to the US Department of State.

Despite demands from House Speaker Joseline Pena-Melnyk to apologize, they say the concerns raised in the video are legitimate, with Del. Chisholm adding in a statement, "If there is nothing to hide, there should be no problem answering basic questions."

The two delegates are calling on Wu to address if he's ever addressed the allegations linking him to the Chinese Communist Party, whether he ever had an obligation to share information with any China-based entity, and if HB823 is based on any foreign policy model.

Condemning the video post

Del. Qi, chair of the Maryland Asian American Pacific Islander Caucus, calls the video racist, insulting, and offensive, not to mention dangerous.

"It's especially dangerous, because you gave certain people the idea that this kind of hateful behavior can be normalized and is acceptable when it's really dangerous and divisive," said Del. Qi.

Del. Qi says there are ways to debate differences of opinion in a respectful manner.

"We are Marylanders, we are Americans, we should be united in fighting hate and this kind of, irresponsible and outrageous behavior," said Del. Qi.

Del. Qi says the House Speaker has escalated the issue to the Ethics Committee to investigate.

CBS News Baltimore reached out to Del. Wu for comment but have not heard back.