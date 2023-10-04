Maryland Cycling Classic to return for third edition September 2024

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Cycling Classic will return for the third year on September 1, 2024.

The 2023 race put Baltimore in the international spotlight, with an estimated 80,000 spectators, and 800,000 livestream viewers.

One hundred twelve professional cyclists from 21 countries competed this year. They cycled through 121.8 miles of our area.

"We're thrilled with the results of the 2023 Maryland Cycling Classic, especially the increased level of spectator and community engagement," Terry Hasseltine, President of the Sport & Entertainment Corp. of Maryland, the event's owners said.

"I could feel the support (of fans) the whole way around the circuit, even out in the countryside," said Powless, who was greeted with a noticeable huge cheer from the finish-line crowd in downtown Baltimore that was estimated at 25,000. "It was an awesome setting," said Neilson Powless, who took the number two spot in this year's race.

Tom Skujins of Lativia said, "I always love racing in the United States, and would even like to see them add another day."

The Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland said the third edition will again include four-days of family-friendly activities centered on health and wellness next Labor Day weekend.

To stay up to date with the latest information, you can visit the Maryland Cycling Classic website.