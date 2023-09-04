2023 Maryland Cycling Classic concludes, placing Baltimore in international spotlight

The 2023 Maryland Cycling Classic is in the books.

The race puts Baltimore City and County in the international spotlight.

"It was really beautiful just to see a UCI Pro World Team race in the United States," Valarie White of Baltimore County said.

One hundred twelve professional cyclists from 21 countries competed this year. They cycled through 121.8 miles of our area.

Danish cyclist Mattias Skjelmose is the 2023 Maryland Cycling Classic Champion.

"I think it's just luck that I won today," Skjelmose sadid.

Top ranked American cyclist Neilson Powless took the number two spot.

This is the second year for the Maryland Cycling Classic.

A lot of prep goes into making sure everything goes smoothly, which includes many road closures

"Number one is safety," Dana Walton with Race Command said. "So, I'm here working Command One. I'll be one mile ahead of the front riders so that we can ensure the road is safe."

However, one of the biggest challenges this year was the weather. Temperatures were hot out for the cyclists.

But, winner Mattias Skjelmose said it wasn't that bad.

"Of course, I was in the race ,so I don't know how it looked on television," Skjelmose said. "But, I think for the spectators it really was a spectacular race and really nice. It was ho,t but I think it was nice in some way and I think it was nice and helpful to make a hot race."

All and all, those who came to enjoy the race said they're looking forward for it to return next year.

"It was just as good last year, probably better this year," White said.